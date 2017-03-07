Southern hoops moving on to SWAC Semi-Finals in Houston

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are heading to Houston to keep dancing in hopes they can bring home the SWAC Tournament Title and represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament.

Both the Southern Jaguars and Lady Jags won SWAC Tournament Quarterfinal games in the Clark Center on Tuesday night to stay alive in the postseason tournament.

Roman Banks Jaguars team beat Jackson St. 69-63 behind a huge second half of action. The Jags scored 19 of their final 21 points from the free throw line to maintain thier lead as the Tigers made a late game run.

The Jaguars will now face Alcorn on Friday in the SWAC semi-finals.

The Lady Jags jumped out to an early lead on the Alcorn Lady Braves and held on for the 73-67 win behind 17 points from Myia Crowder and Samantha Duncan. Four Lady Jags scored in double figures as the team shot 61% from the floor in the second half.

The Lady Jags will face Grambling in the semi-finals on Friday in Houston.