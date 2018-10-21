Southern holds off Texas Southern at Cotton Bowl, 21-7

DALLAS, TX - After injecting some much-needed life into the Southern offense last week against PVAM, quarterback Ladarius Skelton left the game early with an injury in Saturday's 21-7 win over Texas Southern.

Head coach Dawson Odums and company hoped their new spark plug on offense would carry over this Saturday in a crucial SWAC showdown with Texas Southern. Instead, Skelton and the Southern offense would go cold.

The Jaguars jumped out to a fast 14-0 start scoring two touchdowns in the first six minutes.

Southern's special teams struck first, Carlos Stephens returned a blocked punt 17-yards for a touchdown on the opening possession. On offense quarterback Ladarius Skelton found the end-zone early on a 4-yard touchdown

After that Skelton and the offense struggled to move the ball. He was held to just 134 yards of offense before exiting the game in the third quarter with an (unspecified) injury.

Southern and Texas Southern played in the famous neutral-site stadium known as the "Cotton Bowl" in Dallas, Texas. If the Jaguars can win out the remaining schedule, they'll win the West with tiebreakers against Prairie View and Grambling.