Southern holds off Langston, not Mother Nature for first win

The Southern Jaguars remain undefeated on their home turf, even if Mother Nature had something to say about the length of their home opener in Mumford Stadium on Saturday night.

The Jaguars were up 33-18 over visiting Langston when both schools decided to cut short the first Pete Richardson Classic after several lightning delays suspended play.

Southern had a number of big plays on offense including a pair of 40+ yard touchdown tosses from John Lampley who finished 9 of 15 for 121 yards passing and three touchdowns. Lampley was also the Jags leading rusher as he carried the ball 14 times for 147 yards with a long of 61 yards.

Southern receiver Kendall Catalon had three touchdowns on the night, two receiving and one from the wildcat formation for a four yard rushing score.

The Jags improve to 1-2 on the season and will now travel to Mobile to face Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Ladd Peebles Stadium to start SWAC play.