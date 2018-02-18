Southern holds off Alabama State on the road, 71-67

The Southern Jaguars picked up their fourth straight win in SWAC play, 70-67 over Alabama State, behind a solid performance from Jared Sam.

Sam was just 4-of-13 from the floor but knocked 10-of-14 free throws to score a team high 18 points, to go along with nine rebounds.

Eddie Reese and Jamar Sandifer each poured in 12 points.

Aaron Ray drilled a go-ahead three with 2:31 remaining to put Southern up 62-61.