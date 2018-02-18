65°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern holds off Alabama State on the road, 71-67
The Southern Jaguars picked up their fourth straight win in SWAC play, 70-67 over Alabama State, behind a solid performance from Jared Sam.
Sam was just 4-of-13 from the floor but knocked 10-of-14 free throws to score a team high 18 points, to go along with nine rebounds.
Eddie Reese and Jamar Sandifer each poured in 12 points.
Aaron Ray drilled a go-ahead three with 2:31 remaining to put Southern up 62-61.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19-year-old victim identified in shooting at BREC Cadillac Street Park
-
Councilwoman says BREC is not being transparent about Baton Rouge Zoo move
-
DOTD using unique method to survey I-10 before widening project begins
-
Longtime volunteer prepares Alex Box Stadium for opening night
-
Getting the field just right at Alex Box Stadium