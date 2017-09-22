Southern hires Lafayette-based company for marijuana grow operation

BATON ROUGE – Southern University selected Lafayette-based Advanced Biomedics, LLC, to handle its marijuana cultivation and production.

Southern and LSU were assigned the state's marijuana grow operation.

“...We are excited about the opportunity to enter into this venture that has the potential to bring health benefits to improve lives and also to build into a successful enterprise for Southern University," said Ann. A. Smith, Chair of the SU Board of Supervisors after the decision Friday.

The company will produce pharmaceutical grade medicines from marijuana plants, under Southern University’s license, for patients suffering from Cancer, HIV/AIDS, cachexia or wasting syndrome, seizure disorders, epilepsy, spasticity, Crohn's disease, muscular dystrophy and multiple sclerosis.

The medication will be provided to patients in the form of oils, pills, powders, gelatin-based chewables and other non-inhalable forms.

Under the proposed agreement, the Southern University Ag Center will receive more than $6 million over 5 years. Advanced Biomedics, LLC will also support research initiatives through the Southern University Ag Center’s Southern Institute of Medicinal Plants (SIMP).

“The research conducted at SIMP will focus on enhancing the knowledge base of plants and their potential of therapeutic effects and medical uses on human health,” said Dr. Janana Snowden, Director of SIMP.

No taxpayer dollars will be spent on the program, Southern said.

