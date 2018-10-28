Southern hammers longtime rival Jackson State, 41-7

BATON ROUGE - Slowly but surely the Southern Jags have quickly become a serious threat in the SWAC. Make it three straight wins for Southern after hammering longtime hated rival Jackson State 41-7 Saturday night inside A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Ladarius Skelton threw for a touchdown and ran for a second while Southern got touchdowns from all three units as the Jaguars rolled over Jackson State.

Jaguars quarterback Ladarius Skelton made the start tonight after being listed as day-to-day during the week. Skelton didn't looked bothered at all by the ankle injury he suffered last week at Texas Souther. On the second drive for Southern, he scored on a 15-yard rush to give the Jaguars a quick 6-0 lead.

He finished the night 5-of-14 for 61 yards, one touchdown. Skelton also added 13 rushes for a team-high 89 yards and a score with his legs.

Playing in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 vs. Jackson State, the Jaguars started fast and never looked back. Over the last three games Southern has outscored opponents 59-0 in the first half.

The Southern defense spoiled the homecoming for former Southern quarteback Jarrad Hayes who made his return back to the bluff. He was sacked three times in the first half.

Defensive leader Demerio Houston blew the game wide open in the second quarter when he scooped-and-scored on fumble returning it 37-yards for a touchdown.

Southern's special teams found the end-zone for the first time this season when Shontega Thomas took off 92-yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Tonight's contest was treated like a homecoming as the Tigers came to A.W. Mumford Stadium for the first time since 2015. The Southern Jags now lead the all-time series 35-29.