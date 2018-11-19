69°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern, Grambling gear up for the 45th annual Bayou Classic
WATCH: Universities hold joint press conference ahead of game.
*****
NEW ORLEANS - Fans from Southern University and Grambling State are gearing up for the historic game in New Orleans this weekend.
The two Louisiana teams will face-off in 45th Bayou Classic Saturday.
The schools are holding a press conference Monday ahead of the big game. In attendance is many government officials including John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Grambling President Richard J. “Rick” Gallot, Jr., and Southern President Chancellor Dr. Ray L. Belton.
The game will be at the super-dome and kick off will be at 4. p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive I-10 crash in Lafayette now impacting drivers in BR
-
Man wanted for stabbing wife to death, injuring two others
-
After third cancer diagnosis, local mother undergoing experimental treatment
-
10 year old makes sure homeless are warm this winter
-
Steve Scalise promoting his new book 'Back in the Game'