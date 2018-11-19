Southern, Grambling gear up for the 45th annual Bayou Classic

WATCH: Universities hold joint press conference ahead of game.

*****

NEW ORLEANS - Fans from Southern University and Grambling State are gearing up for the historic game in New Orleans this weekend.

The two Louisiana teams will face-off in 45th Bayou Classic Saturday.

The schools are holding a press conference Monday ahead of the big game. In attendance is many government officials including John Bel Edwards, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Grambling President Richard J. “Rick” Gallot, Jr., and Southern President Chancellor Dr. Ray L. Belton.

The game will be at the super-dome and kick off will be at 4. p.m.