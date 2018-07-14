78°
Southern football picked third at SWAC Media Days

13 hours 15 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, July 13 2018 Jul 13, 2018 July 13, 2018 6:07 PM July 13, 2018 in Sports
By: Michael Cauble

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southern Jaguar football team was picked second in their division and third overall at the SWAC Media Days in Birmingham on Friday morning. 

The Jaguars finished the 2017 season with a 7-4 record including a loss to eventual SWAC Champion Grambling in the Bayou Classic.

The Tigers were once more picked to win the conference but just so slightly, edging out Alcorn St. by one vote.

The Jaguars only two conference losses last season came to the Tigers and Braves. 

Southern will open SWAC play against Alabama A&M on September 22 and will host Alcorn St. the next week in Mumford on Sept. 29.

Along with their 2nd place prediction in the West, the Jaguars placed two players on the preseason All-SWAC team:

DB          Andre Augustine

OL           Jeremiah Abby Southern

2018 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish

Grambling St.               96

Southern                     78

Prairie View A&M          65

Texas Southern            31

Arkansas-Pine Bluff       30 

2018 Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish

Alcorn State                 95

Alabama State              72

Jackson State               55

Alabama A&M               51

Mississippi Valley St.     27

