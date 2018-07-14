Latest Weather Blog
Southern football picked third at SWAC Media Days
BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Southern Jaguar football team was picked second in their division and third overall at the SWAC Media Days in Birmingham on Friday morning.
The Jaguars finished the 2017 season with a 7-4 record including a loss to eventual SWAC Champion Grambling in the Bayou Classic.
The Tigers were once more picked to win the conference but just so slightly, edging out Alcorn St. by one vote.
The Jaguars only two conference losses last season came to the Tigers and Braves.
Southern will open SWAC play against Alabama A&M on September 22 and will host Alcorn St. the next week in Mumford on Sept. 29.
Along with their 2nd place prediction in the West, the Jaguars placed two players on the preseason All-SWAC team:
DB Andre Augustine
OL Jeremiah Abby Southern
2018 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish
Grambling St. 96
Southern 78
Prairie View A&M 65
Texas Southern 31
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 30
2018 Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish
Alcorn State 95
Alabama State 72
Jackson State 55
Alabama A&M 51
Mississippi Valley St. 27
