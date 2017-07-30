77°
Southern Football Opens Fall Camp With High Hopes

By: Mike Gaither

Southern Football opened up fall camp on Saturday in their first of 29 set practices.

The Jaguars are taking advantage of the newest NCAA rule that doesn't allow two-a-day practices but allows the university to begin preseason camp early.

Normally Southern would spend Sundays to recuperate, but with the new rule it allows the team to give an off day during the middle of the week.

Five weeks remain before Southern's first game of the season when they kickoff at home vs. South Carolina State on Sunday September, 3rd. 

