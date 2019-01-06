Southern falls in SWAC opener to Prairie View A&M 82-73, 7th straight loss

BATON ROUGE - Southern basketball dropped Saturday's SWAC opener 82-73 to Prairie View A&M marking their seventh straight loss. First year head coach Sean Woods continues to rotate the starting lineup in search for offensive production.

Senior forward Sidney Umude led the relatively quiet night on offense with a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds. A cold first-half shooting would haunt the Jaguars. Southern shot just 32% on 8-of-25 shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

After trailing 41-25 at the break, Southern flipped a switch on offense and burned down the nets in the second half. The Jags went 19-of-31 from the field (61%) in the second half, but the hole was already to deep. Southern trailed by as much as 27 before they cut the lead to eight in the final two minutes.

Next up, Southern (1-12, 0-1 SWAC) will welcome in Texas Southern (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) while looking to break the win column for the first time in over a month. The Jaguars only win this season came back in November against NAIA Wily College.