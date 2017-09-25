69°
Southern falls in SWAC opener, 48-31

Saturday, September 23 2017

The Southern Jags dropped their first-ever SWAC opener under head coach Dawson Odums.

Alcorn State out gunned Southern 48-31 in the return of Southern quarterback Austin Howard.

Howard finished the night 24-of-45 for two touchdown and an interception.

Defensively for Southern are where the biggest problems are happening. The Jags run defense was virtually missing tonight vs. Alcorn State.

Southern gave up a whopping 383 yards rushing. 

Running back De'Lance Turner led the way on the ground with 272 total yards. He racked up a pair of scores to go alone with a receiving touchdown. 

Southern will return home next weekend hosting Fort Valley State at 6:00 p.m.

