Southern falls in SWAC opener, 48-31
The Southern Jags dropped their first-ever SWAC opener under head coach Dawson Odums.
Alcorn State out gunned Southern 48-31 in the return of Southern quarterback Austin Howard.
Howard finished the night 24-of-45 for two touchdown and an interception.
Defensively for Southern are where the biggest problems are happening. The Jags run defense was virtually missing tonight vs. Alcorn State.
Southern gave up a whopping 383 yards rushing.
Running back De'Lance Turner led the way on the ground with 272 total yards. He racked up a pair of scores to go alone with a receiving touchdown.
Southern will return home next weekend hosting Fort Valley State at 6:00 p.m.
