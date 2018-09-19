Southern energized ahead of SWAC opener

BATON ROUGE- After watching his team have a sluggish start in all three games so far this season, Coach Dawson Odums decided to change up the practice regiment and gave his players Monday off from on the field work.

As a result, he says that there was plenty of energy at practice today ahead of their SWAC opener on Saturday.

"You saw a team that was able to get rest and recover because it is tough and challenging, but I liked the energy for our Tuesday practice," said Odums. "Hopefully we can have that same energy Wednesday, because Tuesday and Wednesday are our work days. Then we start cutting the schedule back closer to game day."



"Energy is getting really better today. Practice was good. Our focus was there. Attention to detail. We know when it comes to conference or SWAC play, it is all or nothing," said sophomore wide receiver Kendall Catalon. "New rule is whoever has the most wins goes to the Celebration Bowl and our mindset is we are in the playoffs now. We can't lose anymore games."

"At practice it is much more higher now. Now that conference is here, we all have to pick it up. You can tell when you come out there on practice, tomorrow. Today was full pads. Tomorrow will be full pads. It's a big energy out there on the field. So we are just all ready to play," said defensive lineman Simeon Houston.

Houston also said that the goal is to get a ring this season and that's what is on the team's mind. Southern will have to have a different level of focus, and cut down the penalties and mental mistakes on the road when they face Alabama A&M.