Southern DB Danny Johnson signs UDFA contract with Redskins

BATON ROUGE, La. - After going undrafted Southern University defensive back Danny Johnson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Washington Redskins joining former LSU running back Derrius Guice in the nation's capital.

Johnson will get a chance to make his first impression with the Skins during rookie minicamp which runs May 11-13. He was one of 12 UDFA's signed by the Redskins following the conclusion of Saturday's final rounds of the NFL draft.