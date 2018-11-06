77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Southern Charm' star's sex assault case heads to trial

1 hour 14 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 November 06, 2018 11:15 AM November 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WCIV
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The sex assault case against "Southern Charm" star and former South Carolina treasurer Thomas Ravenel is going to trial.
  
The Post and Courier reports a judge ruled Monday that the case will proceed. The 56-year-old reality television star was arrested in September on assault and battery charges, accused of sexually assaulting a former nanny in May.
  
Charleston Police Detective Christopher Malinowski told the court the woman said a seemingly intoxicated Ravenel tried to forcibly remove her clothes and fondled her. She told authorities he then shoved his penis in her face before she was able to flee.
  
Malinowski said the woman photographed her injuries, but the photo quality wasn't good enough for officers to see visible injuries.
  
A trial date hasn't been set.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days