Southern California wildfire doubles in size

Saturday, November 10 2018
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) - A wildfire in Southern California has more than doubled in size, and firefighters are searching through burned-out neighborhoods looking for new destruction from a blaze that has already destroyed 150 homes.

Officials took advantage of calm conditions Saturday morning to assess damage and get a new map of a blaze that has now burned 109 square miles (282 square kilometers) in the hills and canyons north and west of downtown Los Angeles.
  
Searches through cities including Thousand Oaks and Malibu are certain to find more damage, and the number of burned homes is expected to surge.
  
A smoky haze still is hanging in blue skies in the area Saturday, with the vicious winds that drove the flames in their first two days gone and expected to stay away until Sunday.
  
Firefighters are scrambling to take advantage of the better conditions to start reining in the blaze.
