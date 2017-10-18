58°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern California fire partially contained
ARCADIA, Calif. - Firefighters have managed to partially corral a wildfire near Los Angeles that forced the evacuation of an historic observatory.
The blaze on Mount Wilson was 25 percent contained as of Tuesday night. Several hundred firefighters planned to work through the night battling the fire, which broke out before dawn.
Mount Wilson Observatory near the mountain peak was evacuated earlier in the day. The 30-acre blaze also threatened TV broadcast and other communications towers northeast of Los Angeles.
No homes are in immediate danger.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman fears rental scam cost her hundreds
-
Iberville Parish Council passes ordinance to protect American, state flag
-
Anti-abuse organizations speak out after recent child murders
-
Memorial set up after popular truck stop tiger euthanized due to health...
-
Paramedic recounts saving newborn left on doorstep