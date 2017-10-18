58°
Southern California fire partially contained

Tuesday, October 17 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ARCADIA, Calif. - Firefighters have managed to partially corral a wildfire near Los Angeles that forced the evacuation of an historic observatory.
  
The blaze on Mount Wilson was 25 percent contained as of Tuesday night. Several hundred firefighters planned to work through the night battling the fire, which broke out before dawn.
  
Mount Wilson Observatory near the mountain peak was evacuated earlier in the day. The 30-acre blaze also threatened TV broadcast and other communications towers northeast of Los Angeles.
  
No homes are in immediate danger.
