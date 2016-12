Southern California fire kills 5-year-old, injures 8 others

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - A fire at a mobile home in Southern California has killed a 5-year-old girl and left an 11-year-old boy in critical condition.



Seven other family members were injured when the blaze broke out shortly after midnight Thursday in Escondido.



The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that some people were trapped inside and others got out through the home's windows.