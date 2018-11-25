Latest Weather Blog
Southern beats Grambling 38-28 to win SWAC West
NEW ORLEANS - Ledarius Skelton threw three touchdown passes and Southern beat Grambling 38-28 on Saturday in the 45th Bayou Classic to advance to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.
Scoring Plays
FIRST QUARTER
Southern - M. Mendez punt blocked by K. Caldwell,blocked by Kordell Caldwell,K. Caldwell return for 0 yds for a TD
Grambling - G. Hickbottom pass to D. Clark for 30 yds for a TD, (G. Urban KICK)
SECOND QUARTER
Southern - C. Barajas 47 yd FG GOOD
Southern - L. Skelton pass,to T. Smith for 23 yds for a TD, (C. Barajas KICK)
Grambling - G. Urban 44 yd FG GOOD
THIRD QUARTER
Grambling - G. Urban 21 yd FG GOOD
Southern - L. Skelton pass,to K. Catalon for 80 yds for a TD, (C. Barajas KICK)
Southern - L. Skelton pass,to R. Menard for 44 yds for a TD, (C. Barajas KICK)
FOURTH QUARTER
Grambling - G. Hickbottom run for 4 yds for a TD, (G. Hickbottom pass for Two-Point Conversion)
Grambling - G. Hickbottom run for 1 yd for a TD, (G. Urban KICK)
Southern - D. Benn run for 2 yds for a TD, (C. Barajas KICK)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Few head to the polls for early voting ahead of upcoming election
-
Baton Rouge Ballet sees change of venue after 27 years
-
Firetruck riding Santa helps local non-profit collected canned goods
-
Denham Springs unveils Christmas lights display
-
Families searching for perfect Christmas tree a day after Thanksgiving