Southern basketball introduces Sean Woods as new men's coach

BATON ROUGE, LA - "I'm not here to rebuild, I'm here to reload."

A new era in Jaguar basketball began Thursday on the bluff and the message was clear at the mic.

"We don't want to be SWAC Champions, we want to take this to another level," said Woods. "We want to be considered one of the best mid-majors in the United States. And I think its possible, as a matter of fact I know it's possible."

Southern University introduced Sean Woods as the new head men’s basketball coach, where he hopes to take his new team to new heights.

"I'm a guy who wants to be great, I'm not an average guy," Woods said. "I don't want to be average and I don't get along with people who just want to be average."

Woods returns to the SWAC after coaching at Mississippi Valley State from 2008-12, before taking the same job at Morehead State University where he led the Beakers to a 77-70 record in five seasons.

Last year, Woods was an assistant coach at Stetson University before accepting his new job with the Jaguars basketball program.