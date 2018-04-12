50°
Southern basketball hiring Sean Woods as new men's coach
BATON ROUGE, LA - A new era in Jaguar basketball begins Thursday on the bluff.
Southern University plans to introduce Sean Woods as the new head men’s basketball coach.
Woods returns to the SWAC after coaching at Mississippi Valley State from 2008-12, before taking the same job at Morehead State University where he led the Beakers to a 77-70 record in five seasons.
Last year, Woods was an assistant coach at Stetson University before accepting his new job with the Jaguars basketball program.
Southern will introduce Woods as the new head coach on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
