Southern baseball off to hottest start since early 2000's

BATON ROUGE - Southern baseball is off to their hottest start in more than a decade after sweeping the Andre Dawson Classic during opening weekend.

"We want to win, we don't care who we're playing," said first basemen Coby Taylor. "It doesn't matter who we play. We want to win."

Let's just say it's been a long time since the Jaguars reeled off three straight wins to open regular season play.

"Better to start off winning than losing," said second year head coach Kerrick Jackson.

As a matter of fact, you have to roll the clocks back to the early 2000's, that's when Golden Spikes Award winner and 14-year MLB veteran Rickie Weeks was roaming Lee Hines Field. Those were the days Southern was considered a premier power for HBCU programs.

Now nearly two decades later you can feel the shift happening, the Jags are itching to re-join that conversation.

"We fought really hard to become (3-0), and be that first team to do it since I think 2003," admitted Taylor. "We want wanted to be a different program and different team."

On Monday Southern was dealt their first loss of the season to Air Force in a 13-0 shutout. However, that loss was just a minor speed bump in what Kerrick Jackson believes is a program headed in the right direction.

"As we continue to move forward, our test are going to be these teams as well," Jackson said. "How do we play against them? Can we play a consistent level of baseball regardless of who the competition is? I think that's what we're striving to do."

NEXT UP:

Southern will now get an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national level. This weekend they'll travel to Northwestern State for a three game series with the Southland Conference Demons.

Then next week it's back to Alex Box Stadium for a midweek showdown with the top college baseball program in the country.