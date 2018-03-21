Southern baseball falls to Southern Miss 12-1

Hattiesburg, MS - Southern University held Southern Miss scoreless for five innings before allowing 12 runs in the final three innings in a 12-1 road loss at Pete Taylor Park Tuesday night.

With a full complement of the bullpen at their disposal, Southern's pitching staff kept the Golden Eagles off-balance until the sixth inning when reliever Brandon Sykes walked Mason Irby and LeeMarcus Boyd with two outs to give USM a 2-0 lead.

Outfielder Javeyan Williams' single in the seventh inning scored Tyler LaPorte and helped the Jaguars pull within one run. Southern Miss responded scoring 10 unanswered runs, including six in the bottom half of the seventh inning, to seal the win in the first meeting between the two programs since the 2003 Hattiesburg Regional.

Williams and LaPorte each registered two hits while left fielder Michael Wright added a doubled. Sykes, who was one of seven pitchers Southern used, picked up the loss. Despite the 11-run margin, Southern

Southern will open a 10-day tour in Texas, Friday, when the Jaguars face Prairie View A&M for a three-game Southwestern Athletic Conference series. The Jaguars will proceed to San Antonio to meet Incarnate Word on March 27 before playing Dallas Baptist and Xavier (OH) on March 29 and 30 in Dallas.