Southern athletics gets $300,000 donation for championship plaza

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Athletics Department has received a large donation in support of the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza project.

The $300,000 donation was presented during the Southern University System Board of Supervisors meeting on June 22 in New Orleans. Attorney Caleb Didriksen of the Didriksen, Saucier, Woods and Pichon law firm in New Orleans, presented a check for $250,000 to assist the TCCP fundraising efforts benefiting the University's athletics department and Human Jukebox marching band, according to a release.

“I donated to Southern for the work that Southern is doing to support the students who need a little help to improve their lives through the opportunities afforded through higher education," said Didriksen, a friend and colleague of Clayton.

Jené Clayton, daughter of Tony Clayton, also contributed $50,000.

“I’m thankful to God for allowing me to be able to donate the funds," Clayton said.

The million-dollar project will feature bronze plaques commemorating Southern championships and former athletes. The plaques will be mounted on eight stone and brick columns that hold up a 50-foot-wide stucco ring The display will can be lit in several colors and can also play audio.