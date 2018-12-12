Southeastern University to rename four streets on campus

Photo: Google

HAMMOND - A Louisiana university is changing the names of multiple streets on its campus.

According to Southeastern Louisiana University, the street names are changing to more accurately reflect the university's identity, geography, and sense of place. At the request of Southeastern, the Hammond City Council voted to approve the changes.

Texas Avenue will become United Avenue, Tennessee Avenue will change to Maine Street, and Virginia Avenue will become Roomie Road. Also, Tornado Drive, which once housed Hammond High School, will be renamed Lion Lane.

Officials say the new names came about at the urging of students after several first-time guests using GPS expressed confusion as to why a university in Louisiana would feature street names of others states and different mascots.

“It was just a bit confusing, for example, for someone visiting campus for the first time ever,” said Richard Davis, Southeastern Student Government Association President. “If you think about it, it just doesn’t make sense. Why would you take Texas Ave. to get to Southeastern Louisiana University’s Student Union or turn onto Tennessee Ave. for the Southeastern Louisiana University School of Nursing?”

Southeastern said online mapping services have been notified of the changes, and efforts are underway to update all campus maps and directorial identifiers.