Southeastern University encourages students to go home due to Tropical Storm Nate

HAMMOND- Southeastern University encouraged students to go home for the weekend and changed its football kickoff time to account for the approach of Tropical Storm Nate.

Southeastern students and faculty received a message from the university Friday morning encouraging them to head home for the weekend. The school asked those staying on campus to notify the housing office so the university staff can better prepare an emergency plan.

Saturday's game kickoff has been moved from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. and all Saturday homecoming activities have been postponed until Oct. 28th.