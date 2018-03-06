Southeastern student awarded national scholarship

HAMMOND- A Southeastern Louisiana University student has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

Daniel Cuevas, a junior majoring in Occupational Safety, Health and Environment, received the $5,000 scholarship. According to a release, the scholarship was awarded based on Cuevas' cumulative grade point average, a submitted essay on why he entered the program, and his commitment to obtaining professional certification upon his graduation.

When asked what first attracted him to the OSH&E field, Cuevas said a family friend influenced him.

“A family friend from church worked in this field his whole life,” he said. “He was constantly talking to me about it, and it piqued my interest.”

The Southeastern OSH&E program was recently ranked among the top 20 best values in OSHE programs in the country.