74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern begins voting for mascot makeover

41 minutes 40 seconds ago March 28, 2017 Mar 28, 2017 Tuesday, March 28 2017 March 28, 2017 8:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University fans will start voting Tuesday to decide between two makeover choices for the university’s lion mascot.

According to SELU, a committee of students, alumni, staff and stakeholders narrowed down the selections to two. Voting for "Roomie's Makeover" began Tuesday and will be open for one week until April 4.

“Perodically [sic], Roomie gets a facelift to keep up with changing trends,” Erin Cowser said. “It is time for an update, which will be revealed in the fall in time for football season. We’re going to Lion Up and change it up a bit.”

The university notes that there will be “final tweaks” made to the winning design including color and clothing changes.

Click here to cast your vote.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days