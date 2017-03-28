Southeastern begins voting for mascot makeover

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University fans will start voting Tuesday to decide between two makeover choices for the university’s lion mascot.

According to SELU, a committee of students, alumni, staff and stakeholders narrowed down the selections to two. Voting for "Roomie's Makeover" began Tuesday and will be open for one week until April 4.

“Perodically [sic], Roomie gets a facelift to keep up with changing trends,” Erin Cowser said. “It is time for an update, which will be revealed in the fall in time for football season. We’re going to Lion Up and change it up a bit.”

The university notes that there will be “final tweaks” made to the winning design including color and clothing changes.

Click here to cast your vote.