Southeast US braces for more tornadoes, storms

Image shows tornado damage in south Mississippi on Saturday, Jan 21.

ATLANTA - Tornado activity is remaining a threat across south Georgia, where 11 people were killed early Sunday.



The National Weather Service said Sunday that southern Georgia, northern Florida and the corner of southeastern Alabama could face "intense and long track" tornadoes, scattered damaging winds and large hail.



The weather service said that a "severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak is expected today across north Florida and south Georgia, with the significant severe threat also expected to extend southward into central Florida and northeastward into South Carolina this evening."



Four people were killed in a tornado in Mississippi on Saturday.