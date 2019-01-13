Southeast Louisiana area needs volunteers to count homeless

HOUMA, La. (AP) - Parishes in southeast Louisiana are preparing for a homeless count that could help get more government money to advocacy programs.

Officials are looking for volunteers to identify homeless populations in the Terrebonne-Lafourche area.

The Courier reports the Terrebonne Parish Office of Community Development is working with the Louisiana Coastal Homeless Coalition to prepare for an overnight homeless count on Jan. 28. The coalition helps homeless communities in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Assumption, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and St. James parishes.

Beyond just counting numbers, volunteers also survey people found sheltered on the streets. Terrebonne Community Development Administrator Kelly Cunningham says the count is used to locate gaps in their services and the numbers determine how much money an agency can receive.