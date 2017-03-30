Southdowns residents furious about over-flowing manhole

BATON ROUGE - Some residents in the Southdowns neighborhood are furious about a manhole that routinely overflows and trashes their driveways and yards.

"It's our Southdowns geyser, you can call it Old Faitful almost," said Dan Cuendet, who lives right next to the manhole.

Cuendet tells News 2 the problem has been ongoing ever since the city upgraded its sewer system.

The entire project is worth $1.6 billion.

"Ever since November 2015, we've been dealing with this issue," said Cuedet.

The Department of Public Works is aware of the problem and confirmed it will be part of a "routine maintenance program" to ensure it doesn't have any problems going forward.

They say the air relief valve is the cause of the overflow.

Robert Breaux hopes repairs aren't put off, "they've looked over this a multiple day span, but nothing has been done."