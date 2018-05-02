South Story Lab authors discuss upcoming projects

BATON ROUGE- The arts are alive and well in the capital city.

This week, local author and New South volunteer, Lindsey Duga sat down with WBRZ to discuss her upcoming projects. Duga was accompanied by Virginia Archer, the founder of New South Story Lab.

New South Story Lab is a non-profit organization that offers exciting opportunities to Louisiana teens interested in poetry and fiction writing. The program also gives creative adults the chance to give back to the community by making themselves available to mentor young artists.

As one of the non-profit's most active volunteers, Duga uses her own fiction writing experience to teach budding writers the in's and out's of story-telling and character development. Duga's first novel, Kiss of the Royal, is published by Entangled Teen and will be released on July 3, 2018.

For more information on writing programs and mentoring opportunities at New South Story Lab, visit their website.