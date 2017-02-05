South Mississippi wildfire burns hundreds of acres

Image from The Sun Herald

LONG BEACH, Miss. - Authorities say firefighters over the weekend were able to contain a brush fire north of Long Beach after the blaze consumed an estimated 500 acres of fields and woods.



The Sun Herald reports that the fire initially began Tuesday, then rekindled in dry brush on Saturday and threatened four homes.



Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said fire crews were able to stop the blaze from approaching the homes.



Sullivan said firefighters from several departments brought the blaze under control shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.