South Louisiana rice farmers report high second crop yields

BATON ROUGE - Southern Louisiana rice farmers have seen high yields from their second crop harvest.



Steve Linscombe, director of the Louisiana State University AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station says numerous producers say this is by far their best yield from their second crop harvest.



Linscombe says quality of the second crop is typically lower. However this year, the percentage of fields used to grow a second crop appeared higher. Linscombe says the stubble left from the first crop in most fields appeared to have been manipulated by mowing or rolling to boost yields.



Linscombe says the per acre average would probably fall in the low-to mid-20-barrel range on a weight basis, although he heard of many who cut over 30 barrels an acre.