42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

South Korea says North close to 'weaponization'

2 hours 36 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2017 Dec 15, 2017 December 15, 2017 8:37 PM December 15, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS - South Korea's vice foreign minister says North Korea is "in the final stages of nuclear weaponization" and is urging the international community to grasp the urgency of the threat this poses and find ways to halt its nuclear program.
  
Cho Hyun warned a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that if North Korea can put a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile "it will fundamentally alter the security landscape in the region and beyond."
  
He called for a united answer of "absolutely no" to North Korean attempts to be recognized as a nuclear-weapons state.
  
At the same time, Hyun said the goal must be denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and "we should not be provoked into conflict nor should we shut the doors of dialogue and peace."
  
He stressed that "in our race against North Korea, we need to do more - way, way more" to counter North Korea's "evasive tactics" to avoid U.N. sanctions which he said are becoming more sophisticated.
  
Hyun called for redoubled efforts to implement and fill in all gaps in U.N. sanctions in order to bring the North Koreans to the negotiating table.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days