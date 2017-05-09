South Korea exit polls see win for liberal Moon

Exit polls in South Korea are forecasting a win by liberal candidate Moon Jae-in in an election to succeed ousted President Park Geun-hye.



Polls closed at 8 p.m., and official results are still hours away. But the exit poll jointly conducted by South Korea's three major television stations shows Moon winning with 41.4 percent of the votes cast in Tuesday's election. The poll says Moon's conservative rival Hong Joon-pyo will likely trail him with 23.3 percent support.



Such polls have a low margin of error but are merely a snapshot of the stated intentions of certain voters.



A win by Moon would end a decade of conservative rule in South Korea and could result in sharp departures from recent policy toward nuclear-armed North Korea. Moon has promoted engagement with the North.