South Carolina tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US

1 hour 33 minutes 23 seconds ago January 29, 2017 Jan 29, 2017 Sunday, January 29 2017 January 29, 2017 4:25 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

RALEIGH - A woman who left her South Carolina home to visit her family in Iran now worries if she will ever be allowed back.

Nazanin Zinouri said in a phone interview Sunday with The Associated Press that she left Jan. 20 for Tehran.

The 29-year-old Zinouri, who has a doctorate from Clemson University, is among those caught up in the chaos surrounding an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that temporarily bans the entry of citizens from seven countries, including Iran. She has a visa and works for a technology company in Clemson.

Zinouri got as far as Dubai but was denied boarding on a flight to Washington, D.C.

Her employer hopes to hire an attorney to help her.

