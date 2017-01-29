63°
Latest Weather Blog
South Carolina tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
RALEIGH - A woman who left her South Carolina home to visit her family in Iran now worries if she will ever be allowed back.
Nazanin Zinouri said in a phone interview Sunday with The Associated Press that she left Jan. 20 for Tehran.
The 29-year-old Zinouri, who has a doctorate from Clemson University, is among those caught up in the chaos surrounding an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that temporarily bans the entry of citizens from seven countries, including Iran. She has a visa and works for a technology company in Clemson.
Zinouri got as far as Dubai but was denied boarding on a flight to Washington, D.C.
Her employer hopes to hire an attorney to help her.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street
-
Neighbors coming together after fire burns down flood-damaged home
-
New 911 center could reduce call times in Ascension Parish