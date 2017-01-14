South Carolina pastor hopes Clemson fans join him to worship

GREENVILLE, S.C. - For Clemson fans who were seeking divine intervention for their team in last Monday's college football championship game, a South Carolina pastor is hoping those same fans will now seek a little divine guidance.



The Greenville News reports Pastor Matthew Greer became an online sensation when he posted a sign outside Piedmont United Methodist Church 12 hours after the Tigers defeated Alabama 35-31.



The sign read: "If you made any promises on Clemson's last drive, service starts at 10. #AllIn at 10:00."



The church normally greets about 70 and can hold 100. This weekend, Piedmont is planning for as many as 160 visitors.



Greer said in light of the recent news from South Carolina, it's delightful that his sign can get a few seconds of fame.