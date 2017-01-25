South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his wife resigns

Image via ABC News 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina state lawmaker accused of beating his wife bloody has resigned rather than be expelled from the Statehouse.



But State Rep. Chris Corley still faces a felony aggravated domestic violence charge that could put him in prison for up to 20 years.



House Speaker Jay Lucas read Corley's one-sentence resignation letter to his colleagues yesterday, just as Lucas was preparing to introduce legislation forcing Corley from his House seat.