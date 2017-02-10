South Carolina contractor arrested for fraud following August flood repairs

ASCENSION – A South Carolina contractor was arrested for fraud in connection to repair work following the August flood.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 49-year-old Gregory Gager for residential contractor fraud and engaging in business of contracting without a license.

On Nov. 5, deputies received a complaint from a Prairieville homeowner who stated that she hired Gager to repair her home after the August flood. The contract was signed in September for repairs totaling $19,500. The homeowner paid Gager in three payments, between Sept. 12 and Oct. 3 for $17,000 worth of repairs. However, the repairs were never completed, accoridng to the sheriff's office.

In late October, Gager sent the home owner a text message telling her that he needed more money from her to complete the repairs. She responded stating that she already paid him and repairs had not been completed.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the homeowner could not re-establish contact with Gager. Estimates were obtained from two independent contractors who determined that the amount of work that was completed by Gager totaled to about $10,000.

It was also learned that Gager is not a licensed contractor through the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors.

Gager was arrested on the above charges and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.