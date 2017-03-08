South Carolina bill tackles Dylann Roof gun loophole

COLUMBIA - A South Carolina state senator says a bipartisan bill lengthening the time for background checks and strengthening reporting requirements for criminal charges and restraining orders might not have stopped Dylann Roof, but it would stop others.



Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson said Tuesday it would get guns out of hands of people who should not have them.



Kimpson's district includes Emanuel AME church in Charleston where nine black worshippers were killed by Roof in a racist massacre in June 2015. A pending drug charge might have kept Roof from buying the gun he used, but it was not properly reported.



Kimpson says police asked for uniform reporting requirements and technology.



The bill faces an uphill climb in a conservative state.

