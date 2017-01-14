73°
South African abducted in Syria by armed men, aid group says

1 hour 31 minutes ago January 14, 2017 Jan 14, 2017 Saturday, January 14 2017 January 14, 2017 10:33 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Photo of Shiraaz Mohamed

JOHANNESBURG - An aid group says a South African has been abducted by armed men in Syria while traveling with aid workers to the border with Turkey.

The Gift of the Givers group said Saturday that Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon near a medical facility operated by the South African aid organization.

Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, says the kidnappers blindfolded Mohamed and two aid workers and drove with their captives for an hour.

Sooliman says the gunmen then freed the two aid workers, but said they would question Mohamed to clear up an unspecified "misunderstanding" and would release him at a Gift of the Givers facility after two days.

However, Mohamed was not released on Thursday.

