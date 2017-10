Toddler in critical condition after hit by car

BATON ROUGE - A toddler was transported from the scene of an accident after they were hit by a car, an EBRSO spokesperson told WBRZ Saturday.



According to sources, the 18-month-old was hit by a vehicle in the 6700 block of Perimeter Drive.



The toddler was transported in "very critical" condition.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.