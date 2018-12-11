29°
Sources: One dead in Tuesday crash in Zachary

Tuesday, December 11 2018
ZACHARY - Sources tell WBRZ that one person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash.

The incident was reported before after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker Road and Jackson Road. Sources say one other person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities haven't said how many vehicles were involved.

 Details are limited.

