Sources: One dead in Tuesday crash in Zachary

ZACHARY - Sources tell WBRZ that one person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash.

The incident was reported before after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker Road and Jackson Road. Sources say one other person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities haven't said how many vehicles were involved.

Tucker Rd is closed between Jackson and Pride Port Hudson due to fatal accident and investigation — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 11, 2018

Details are limited.