29°
Latest Weather Blog
Sources: One dead in Tuesday crash in Zachary
ZACHARY - Sources tell WBRZ that one person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash.
The incident was reported before after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker Road and Jackson Road. Sources say one other person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Authorities haven't said how many vehicles were involved.
Tucker Rd is closed between Jackson and Pride Port Hudson due to fatal accident and investigation— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 11, 2018
Details are limited.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flying to the Fiesta Bowl? Check out the price of travel
-
Town of Livingston condemns home, vacates current tenant
-
Dawson Creek in Baton Rouge will be realigned
-
WATCH: Thomas Morstead gives glove to young Saints fan after Bucs win
-
Doctors urge proper hygiene, hand washing during strep throat season
Sports Video
-
WATCH: Thomas Morstead gives glove to young Saints fan after Bucs win
-
Monday evening sports update
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title