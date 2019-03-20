Sorrow revisited: Re-creating Katrina's muck in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Nearly 14 years after Hurricane Katrina hit, there's a place in New Orleans' Gentilly neighborhood that looks as though the floodwaters only recently receded. It's all an illusion, though.

Artists working with the nonprofit Levees.org have transformed two rooms in a long-empty house by splotching the ceiling and walls with fake mold, carefully re-creating watermarks and covering furniture and toys with mucky gray paint. The Flooded House Museum is a unique monument to what the city went through that will be formally unveiled on Saturday.

It's also the latest project by Levees.org to call attention to the civil engineering failures that led to catastrophic flooding when Katrina hit. The finished product, which visitors will be able to view through the front windows of the house, will be a permanent installation.