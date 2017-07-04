Sophia's dream: 'Be the first lady to play The Masters'

BATON ROUGE - Sophia Macias isn't your average 9-year-old girl, trading in her dancing shoes for golf clubs.

"I like golf better than dance," she said. "Dance is like for girls, like too much for girls."

"She got started playing golf when her brother picked it up. She watched me in the yard with him and he started hitting the ball pretty well and I think it was just the competition because she always has to win," says James Macias, her father.

And two years after first picking up a club, all Sophia does is win. She's become a state champion this weekend, with her eyes set on the U.S. Kids World Championships in Pinehurst, North Carolina this summer.

"Determination I see in everything that she does. Whenever she's pulling at your sleeve to go hit some balls or wants to work on her short game. You have to listen and you have to nourish that seed and keep watering it."

Sophia's game is growing every day, but so are the life lessons at the tee. Where she wants her drives to take her where no woman has played before.

"I want to be able to win at Pinehurst and then go to the Masters. I want to be the first lady to ever go to the Masters."

And Sophia isn't letting this gentleman's game hold her back.

"She has her fair share of boys who are jealous, but she speaks with her game."

The goal is Augusta and to one day put on that green jacket and make history: a moment she's already dreaming of.

"I will probably throw my hat in the air then scream and then go hug my dad."