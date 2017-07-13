91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sooners without Stoops still preseason pick to win Big 12

36 minutes 50 seconds ago July 13, 2017 Jul 13, 2017 Thursday, July 13 2017 July 13, 2017 2:13 PM in Sports
Source: Associated Press
IRVING, Texas - Oklahoma is the preseason favorite to win another Big 12 title after coach Bob Stoops' surprise retirement.
  
The Sooners, who last season won their record 10th Big 12 title under Stoops, got 19 of 32 first-place votes in the preseason media poll released Thursday in advance of the league's media days next week.
  
Lincoln Riley became the youngest FBS head coach when the 33-year-old offensive coordinator was promoted after Stoops stepped down last month. The Sooners have senior quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy finalist who was named the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year.
  
Oklahoma State got 12 first-place votes, while Kansas State was picked third with the remaining top ballot. Texas and TCU completed the top half of the poll, followed by West Virginia, Baylor, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas.
  

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days