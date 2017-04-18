Sonic employee in custody after shots fired on Government St.

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – A Sonic employee is in custody following reports of shots fired Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. in the 5300 block of Government Street.

BRPD detectives determined that the shot fired stemmed from an argument between a man and woman, both employees of Sonic. The argument turned physical and the woman got a gun and fired one shot.

The woman in custody has been identified as Maya Blauton. Possible charges that are pending are aggravated assault, illegal use of a firearm, second degree battery and terrorizing. According to BRPD, the charges are subject to change.



Blauton has not been booked into jail yet at the time of this post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.