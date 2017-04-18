Sonic employee arrested for firing weapon after fight with co-worker

Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE – A Sonic employee is in custody following reports of shots fired on Government Street Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place around 10 a.m. at the Sonic Drive-in in the 5300 block of Government Street.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Maya Blanton after she got into a physical altercation with a co-worker and shot a firearm into the air at the restaurant. Authorities say Blanton bit the victim on the eyebrow before retrieving a .380 caliber firearm and leaving the area in her vehicle.

Witnesses say Blanton fired one shot into the air while hanging out of the driver's window before driving away. Authorities later found one .380 caliber bullet casing at the scene.

Blanton is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, second degree battery, and terrorizing and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.