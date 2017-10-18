Son pleads guilty in 2014 murder of mother at Walker apartment

WALKER - Officials say a 21-year-old has pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of his mother at a Walker apartment complex.

According to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Edward Island III of Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Tamila Wooley.

Wooley was found dead in an apartment complex off Village Drive on Jan. 1, 2014. Police say Wooley's body was discovered by her boyfriend when he went to visit her that afternoon. The boyfriend says the victim's two young children were at the home when he discovered Wooley's body in the master bedroom.

Witnesses say they had seen Wooley's 17-year-old son, Edward Island III, coming and going from the residence around the time of the murder. Island was later apprehended while driving his mother's vehicle.

Island admitted to shooting his mother, saying he was lying in bed on Dec. 29 and "started to think of all the stuff his mother had done." Island said he went downstairs, shot her twice and took her vehicle for a drive to "cool down". He then returned to the home, covered the body and went about his normal activities.

Police say he had borrowed the shotgun a week earlier with the intent of killing his mother.

Island was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, then transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center for booking.

The trial for Island was scheduled to begin October 16, 2017, when he entered in his plea. Edward Island III was sentenced to life with the department of corrections.