Son of NOPD officer arrested following pedestrians hit by car

Photo: Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- The son of a NOPD officer has been arrested and booked after two people were left dead and eight injured Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle in New Orleans.

According to WWL-TV 32-year-old Tashonty Toney has been arrested and booked with two counts of vehicular homicide and seven counts of vehicular injury, hit-and-run and reckless operation. Authorities believe he was impaired at the time of the crash and are awaiting blood alcohol test results.

A New Orleans police report says Toney told officers: "I have a drinking problem."

The incident happened on the 3200 block of Esplanade Avenue in Bayou St. John neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. during the Endymion parade. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and at least eight were injured.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened during Mardi Gras. Just two years ago a drunk driver drove into a crowd people of during Endymion’s 2017 parade leaving more than 30 people injured.